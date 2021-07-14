Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

IEFA traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,060 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.