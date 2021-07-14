Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.60. 85,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.76 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

