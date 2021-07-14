Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 4,095 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.42. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $84.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.