Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,277,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,718 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 1,743,357 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.