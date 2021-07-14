Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. 268,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,962. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

