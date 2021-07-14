Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,260,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.09. 11,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $246.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.