Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,924,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 173,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,082. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

