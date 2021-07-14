Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,701,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,100.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 569,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,836,000 after buying an additional 522,022 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.55. 104,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

