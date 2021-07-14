Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 225.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

VIG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 49,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $118.29 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

