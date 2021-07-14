Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

