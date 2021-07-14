Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 186,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

