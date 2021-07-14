Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

