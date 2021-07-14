Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $8.22 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 436,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 1.31% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 449.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000.

URA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

