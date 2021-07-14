Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,398 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.97. 321,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

