Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $25.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,645.20. 25,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,460.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,640.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

