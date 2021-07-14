Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,800,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 110,778 shares during the period.

BIZD traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,829. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07.

