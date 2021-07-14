Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,520.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 390.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.95. 41,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

