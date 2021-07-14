Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 557,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,023,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

