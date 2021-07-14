Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 12,551 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 116,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 1,676,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,119,148. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

