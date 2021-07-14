Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.96. The company had a trading volume of 73,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,294. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

