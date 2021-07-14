Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,577,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,099,000 after purchasing an additional 302,402 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,171,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,647 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.70.

TMO traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.47. 10,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,234. The company has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.14 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

