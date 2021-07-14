Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

EWY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. 124,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,078. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.82.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

