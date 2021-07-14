Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,065 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. 528,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

