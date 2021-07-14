Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,990 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 1.7% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 0.90% of Hilton Worldwide worth $302,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $2,772,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. 21,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

