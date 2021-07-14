Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post $56.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the lowest is $55.94 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $224.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $224.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $265.88 million, with estimates ranging from $244.86 million to $286.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMS opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

