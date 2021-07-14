Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,818. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.