Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 22,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,426,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

