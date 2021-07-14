Holo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68.91 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Holo has a market cap of $951.52 million and approximately $68.91 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00862848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

