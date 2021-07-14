Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.94

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 1724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMPT. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $707.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

