HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.04% of HomeStreet worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of HMST opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $820.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

