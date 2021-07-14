HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTBI) Director Sells $170,472.50 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTBI) Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $170,472.50.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.