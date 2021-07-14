Honest Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $29,744.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00151478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,866.40 or 0.99982485 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00957371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

