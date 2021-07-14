Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Shares of HON opened at $224.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

