HOQU Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $351,981.15 and $947,486.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00050984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00853455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005381 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

