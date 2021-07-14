Hord Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $242,371.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00151000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.66 or 1.00095353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00949558 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,608 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

