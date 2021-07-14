Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Shares Up 29.8%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI)’s share price shot up 29.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 1,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.

