Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.81. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 2,767 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.1485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.