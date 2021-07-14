Howdoo Hits Market Capitalization of $7.98 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $329,763.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 473,310,459 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

