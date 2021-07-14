Howmet Aerospace Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,086 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,575% compared to the average daily volume of 244 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $26,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

