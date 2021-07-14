HRT Financial LP Acquires 543,757 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 330.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,757 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.29% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,708,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE IVR opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.