HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 226,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Velodyne Lidar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $118,044.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,713,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $36,768.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,244,378 shares in the company, valued at $674,201,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

