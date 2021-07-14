HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 446,543 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.59% of Liberty TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

