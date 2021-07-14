HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $4,127,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

AFRM stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

