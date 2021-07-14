HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 15,569 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 746,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.