HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 238,649 Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.23% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

