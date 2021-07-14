HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,141 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

