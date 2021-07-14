HRT Financial LP Has $2.47 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after buying an additional 586,452 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after buying an additional 250,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after buying an additional 212,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

