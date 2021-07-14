HRT Financial LP Has $2.58 Million Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 496.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.40% of Party City Holdco worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 767,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 333,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

