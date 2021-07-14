HRT Financial LP Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 250.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,522 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

EQNR stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

