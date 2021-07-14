HRT Financial LP Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.90.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.